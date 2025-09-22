Best Great British Bake Off Betting Sites – Top 2025 GBBO Sites

Best Great British Bake Off Betting Sites

The Great British Bake Off is back for series 16 as more contestants head to the tent to battle it out for the UK’s Best Amateur Baker title. With the series just starting, we have looked at the best Great British Bake Off betting sites and how you can get involved in all of the action up until the grand final.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

Best Great British Bake Off Betting Sites 2025

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. GambleAware.org

Betway – £30 Matched Free Bet

*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football, Horse Racing, Tennis, Cricket or Basketball multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on More Unusual Suspects (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ GambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Betfred – £50 in Free Bets when you Bet £10

New customers only. Register with BETFRED50. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Casino Kings – Deposit £10 and get a £35 Free Bet

New Players Only. Free bet – one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Free bets and Bonuses are valid for 7 days. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

Neptune Play – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Extra Spins

#AD 18+ New customers only. Min £10 deposit and bet on odds 1/1 or greater. Deposits via PayPal, Neteller, Paysafe, Skrill or Skrill 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Extra bet and bonus spins issued within 24 hours of qualifying bet being settled. Extra bet valid for 14 days, stake not returned. Bonus spins valid for 24 hours, selected games only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission.

A Closer Look at the Top GBBO Betting Sites

One of the country’s most recognised online betting platforms, bet365 offers a host of markets and competitive odds. New customers can claim an exciting welcome offer to get started, with many more promotions and bonuses to follow as they return to the site. The platform is easy to use and fully compatible with mobile devices, allowing bettors to access it on the go from wherever they are, anytime that they like.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Excellent odds Slow withdrawals Mobile compatible Range of markets

A modern and interactive online betting platform, Betway provides excellent odds across a range of betting markets, ensuring that it has something for everyone who visits the site. Its attractive promotions and bonuses help bettors continually enhance their time on the platform, alongside a valuable welcome offer for new sign-ups. It is an easy-to-navigate platform available across desktop and mobile devices, including a dedicated app available for download to iOS and Android devices.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Modern betting platform Limited markets Competitive odds Top promotions

One of the longest-serving betting brands in the country, Betfred offers an experienced online betting platform that appeals to the masses. It has an excellent, responsive, and intelligent interface full of great features for bettors to get involved with. The market depth is impressive, alongside its range of competitive betting odds. The site works seamlessly on mobile devices, and the Betfred app is available for download.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Established betting brand The platform is a bit dated Excellent interface Mobile app

A modern and attractive betting platform, Casino Kings is another popular platform in the UK. Its interface is immersive, with its eye-catching black and green colour scheme drawing bettors in. It has a fantastic choice of betting markets across an extensive range of topics, with valuable odds and offers frequently available for both new and existing customers. It has a great customer support team on hand to assist around the clock via several methods to ensure users can reach out using a preferred method.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Modern and immersive Restricted payment methods Great customer support Lots of choices of markets

Home to some great betting promotions and a generous selection of betting markets, Neptune Play is an attractive and user-friendly platform with lots of great features to draw bettors in and keep them coming back. The modern and responsive interface works seamlessly across desktop and mobile devices. It also accepts a range of payment options, ensuring bettors can use a preferred or recognised method that will provide fast and secure transactions.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 User-friendly No mobile app Range of accepted payment methods Modern and responsive

What is Great British Bake Off Betting and How Does it Work?

12 bakers, 10 weeks, 30 challenges. The Great British Bake Off is one of Britain’s most highly anticipated and well-loved shows. It involves bakers from across the country showcasing their skills and talents, baking things such as bread, cakes, and biscuits. The aim? To win the show and be crowned the UK’s Best Amateur Baker.

Great British Bake Off betting involves keen fans and bettors of the show being able to place bets on the contestants that they believe will progress through each week of the show, as well as who might be eliminated, the results of the challenges, be awarded star baker, and even who might win the show overall.

The Great British Bake Off Markets

There is a lot to get involved with when it comes to Great British Bake Off betting. We have explored some of the key markets below.

Eliminations

This involves punters placing their bets on the contestant that they believe will be the next to get eliminated. Available each week with odds that will chop and change throughout the series, guess who you believe will not be up for the challenge and who you think will be sent home. Get it right and your Great British Bake Off bet should win.

Technical Challenge Results

The technical challenge is the first real test of the bakers’ technical knowledge and experience. It involves bettors being laid bare and really starting to feel the pressure. It is what separates the contestants the most and can be a big contributor to the next potential baker exiting the competition. Place your bets on who you think may win or lose the technical challenge each week.

The ‘Hollywood Handshake’

Introduced back in the third series of the Great British Bake Off, bettors can also place their predictions on who they believe will be the first baker to receive that coveted handshake from Paul Hollywood himself. Now becoming an integral part of the series, it is a great way to get involved with the series, with some great odds on offer.

Star Baker

A title awarded to the contestant who performs the best in a particular week’s challenges, determined by judges, bettors can place their bets on who they believe will win the title of star baker each week. Whether there has been a standout baker so far in the series who has narrowly missed out on receiving star baker, or you just have an inkling, go ahead and place your bet and see if you have been successful.

Read more Love Island Betting 2025 – Sites for Betting on Love Island UK

Winner

One of the simplest bets to place on the Great British Bake Off 2025, punters can also get involved at the start of the series, choosing who they think might take home that winning crown. Winner bets can be placed before or during the competition, with odds adjusting accordingly as the weeks count down.

Great British Bake Off Betting Tips

To get the most out of your time at the best Great British Bake Off betting sites, we have provided some top Bake Off betting tips below.

Watch for Fan Favourites: Monitor social media and other platforms to identify contestants who are becoming fan favourites. This could contribute to their popularity in the competition and how long they stay.

Monitor social media and other platforms to identify contestants who are becoming fan favourites. This could contribute to their popularity in the competition and how long they stay. Consider Contestant Strengths and Weaknesses: After a few of the weekly challenges, viewers should be able to gauge specific contestants’ strengths and weaknesses. This could then contribute to how far they get through the show, whether they could win Star Baker, the ‘Hollywood Handshake,’ or even give a hint to what week may be their strongest.

After a few of the weekly challenges, viewers should be able to gauge specific contestants’ strengths and weaknesses. This could then contribute to how far they get through the show, whether they could win Star Baker, the ‘Hollywood Handshake,’ or even give a hint to what week may be their strongest. Keep an Eye on Social Media: Social media can often help bettors identify things that they may have missed or not considered. Stay current throughout the series, see how others feel towards contestants, and get a feel for who could be the next to be eliminated.

Social media can often help bettors identify things that they may have missed or not considered. Stay current throughout the series, see how others feel towards contestants, and get a feel for who could be the next to be eliminated. Compare Odds: Before placing your bets, be sure to check the odds of your selection with other top bookmakers. This will help you know if you are getting the best possible value instead of going with the first odds you see.

Everything You Need to Know: The Great British Bake Off 2025

To help you place the most accurate and informed bets on this year’s Great British Bake Off, we have provided you with all of the need-to-know information about the contestants, judges, timeline and more.

Great British Bake Off 2025 Contestants

Ten bakers will be taking part in the Great British Bake Off 2025. This year’s contestants range from ages 23 to 59 and come from various walks of life. Let’s meet the contestants in more detail below.

Name Age Occupation Aaron 38 Senior Systems Architect Hassan 30 Scientist Iain 29 Software Engineer Jasmine 23 Medical Student Jessika 32 Service Designer Leighton 59 Software Delivery Manager Lesley 59 Hairdresser Nadia 41 Hairdresser Nataliia 32 Office Assistant Pui Man 51 Bridal Designer Toby 29 Business Development Executive Tom 31 Creative Entrepreneur

Timeline

The annual event of the Great British Bake Off started on Tuesday, the 2nd of September.

It will run for 10 weeks, with episodes airing weekly on Channel 4. Viewers can enjoy it live on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. or watch it on demand.

The final of Great British Bake Off 2025 is set for Tuesday, 4th November, at 8 p.m., so be sure to mark your calendars so that you do not miss out!

Week three of the competition was bread week, as the 10 remaining contestants returned to the tent for some more baking. The task? Making Savoury Monkey Bread.

Aaron struggled with his bread, particularly the texture, with Prue finding it inedible. Meanwhile, Nataliia made her bread sweet rather than savoury, and Iain found himself in trouble after his bread was underbaked.

The technical challenge saw the contestants make 12 glazed ring doughnuts, with Jasmine’s being deemed the best. Pui Man, meanwhile, struggled with her doughnuts being over-fried.

Next up was the Showstopper, where the bakers were tasked with “creating celebratory sweet bread with three tiers, designed to represent a celebration that has meaning to you”. Pui Man looked set for redemption, receiving praise for her flavours.

Following a successful technical challenge and stunning showstopper, Jasmine was crowned this week’s star baker!

Ultimately, Pui Man’s competition ended when the judges deemed her to have had the weakest week in the tent. Iain avoided the cut but must work to redeem himself next week.

We are backing Jasmine to have another successful visit to the tent in week four. Iain and Aaron are keen to show that their poor week three performances were just a blip.

Great British Bake Off Presenters & Judges 2025

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will host Series 16 of the Great British Bake Off, and Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges.

Hollywood has been a judge on the show since it started in 2010 and is returning once again with Leith, who has been alongside him since 2017.

Fielding and Hammond have been cohosts since 2023, following Matt Lucas’s departure. Noel Fielding has been a co-presenter since 2017 and was joined by Alison Hammond in 2023.

Viewers can expect the same great humour and passion for baking from both the hosts and judges throughout the series. This, alongside some stunning and delicious-looking bakes, will have us all feeling hungry as we watch along.

Responsible Gambling

It is important to remember that even during events such as the Great British Bake Off, you should ensure to practice responsible gambling habits wherever possible. Set yourself a budget that you can stick to, and utilise the various responsible gambling tools available at betting sites.

You can set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits on your account, review your activity, set up reality checks and reminders, time-outs, and apply self-exclusion periods for longer timeouts. For more support and information regarding responsible gambling, various resources and helplines are available, including GambleAware, GamCare, and Gamblers Anonymous.



If you have any concerns regarding your gambling habits, you can make use of the following:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware:https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When does Great British Bake Off start?

Series 16 of the Great British Bake Off began on Tuesday, 2nd of September.

What’s the best site for Great British Bake Off betting?

bet365 is the best of the Great British Bake Off betting sites.

When will the Great British Bake Off final take place?

The GBBO final is expected to take place on Tuesday, 4th November at 8 pm on Channel 4.

Is betting on The Great British Bake Off safe?

It is safe to bet on the Great British Bake Off if you use a licensed and reputable online betting platform.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.