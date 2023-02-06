Grammys recap: the 3 biggest moments last night, including shock Harry Styles win

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Harry Styles poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album Award for “Harry’s House” and Album of the Year Award for “Harry’s House” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Grammys took place overnight in Los Angeles, earmarking the biggest night in music, which takes place annually just a few days before the BRIT Awards in London.

It was a big night for British talent, with Sam Smith, Harry Styles and breakthrough indie band Wet Leg taking home gongs.

If you weren’t sitting up all night watching then here are the big three things that happened so you’re up to speed.

Harry Styles surprised everyone by winning the biggest award – in a very memorable outfit

Harry Styles has arrived at the #Grammys and can we just… pic.twitter.com/5JcXLW0a2l — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) February 6, 2023

Beaming in a multi-coloured glittery dress revealing his tattoos, Styles took home the Best Album gong for 2022’s Harry’s House. It was the biggest award of the night, and hotly tipped to go to Beyoncé for Renaissance or Adele for 30. Taylor Swift’s Midnights was actually the highest-selling album of last year in the States and took home the Best Music Video gong for All Too Well.

Accepting his Award, Styles said: “On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music”… This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice.”

Beyonce has now got more Grammys than any other artist ever

Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty)

She’s now got 32 gongs after picking up four more this year for Best Dance album, Best R&B Song, Best Dance Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance. She thanked family members and the queer community after arriving an hour late and blaming LA traffic.

Indie breakthrough performers Wet Leg picked up two awards

It wasn’t long ago they were playing in subterranean London clubs like the 100 Club, to crowds of just a few hundred tops, but now Wet Leg have fully broken through. Last night the female two-piece from the Isle of Wight picked up Best Alternative Album and Best Alternative Music Performance, the latter for their hypnotically weird single Chaise Longue. “This is so funny, thanks so much! What are we even doing here? I don’t know. But here we are!” laughed lead vocalist Rhian Teasdale.

