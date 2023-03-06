Graham Potter calls on Chelsea fans for backing in must-win Champions League game

Chelsea manager Graham Potter must win against Borussia Dortmund to stay in the Champions League

Under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter has urged supporters to rally behind the team for Tuesday night’s must-win Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues need to overturn a first-leg deficit in order to keep their European hopes alive, having lost 1-0 to the in-form Bundesliga outfit in Germany last month.

Progress to the last eight would also bring further relief to Potter, who eased some of the pressure on his position with Saturday’s Premier League win over Leeds.

“The fans are always entitled to air their views and they have been suffering like the rest of us have in terms of results,” he said.

“I thought the support we had at the weekend was fantastic. They got behind the team and they know the importance of the game tomorrow night.

“They want the team to go through. They know how important they are because in the Champions League away from home it is tough – and we want to make sure it is tough for Dortmund. We need our supporters for that.”

Potter insists he is not thinking about his own job prospects ahead of the visit of Dortmund, who are on a 10-game winning streak under coach Edin Terzic, a one-time assistant of former West Ham and Croatia manager Slaven Bilic.

“I’m not thinking about it in that way. I’m thinking about how important it is for the team and club,” the former Brighton boss added.

“It’s a chance to get into the last eight of the Champions League but we’re playing against a top opponent in a really good vein of form.

“So it’s a huge challenge but at the same time, what an opportunity. Stamford Bridge will be rocking I’m sure and we will give it everything to win the game and go through.”

Chelsea are likely to need to score twice to stay in the Champions League, a feat made more challenging by their tally of five goals in the last 12 matches.

“We have to play well, be positive. We’ve had some games where we could’ve scored more than one, and we need that performance. It’s that simple,” Potter said.

“We’re playing against a top team so it’s not going to be easy. But the boys are in a good place. They are confident, motivated, together and we want to take the challenge on and give it our best.”