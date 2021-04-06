‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ crushes pandemic box office record

The latest in the giant lizard vs ape saga, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, has smashed pandemic box office records which raked in £35m just this weekend.

In the biggest opening in the US in the last 12 months, the Adam Wingard-directed blockbuster has surpassed the highly anticipated ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ which took home around £12m in its opening.

Globally, the movie made £171m and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall.

The film was initially scheduled for November last year, however, release but it was delayed until March 2021 due to the pandemic, and has since been released on HBO Max and in cinemas in the US.

The movie could also been streamed from Home Premiere in the UK.

Mythical creatures Godzilla and Kong were last featured in a movie together in the 1962 Japanese movie ‘King Kong vs Godzilla’.

Skarsgard, who plays geologist Nathan Lind, shared that the crew filmed in both Hawaii and Australia.

“It’s quite different for ‘The Aftermath’, and from most movies I’ve been doing the past two years. I’ve done a lot of slightly more cerebral, emotionally intense dramas. So, in that way, it was quite cathartic and it was exciting to something big and fun and I love the character I play in it and visually it’s pretty extraordinary.”

