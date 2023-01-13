GFA Exchange

Rebel entrepreneur, business leader, and public speaker, Joel is sought for his authentic ability to make inclusion actionable to transform business and organisations. He has developed an international reputation for leading inclusive innovation across the business, professional services, and financial services sectors.

He is the Founder of award-winning fintech startup GFA Exchange, an AI-powered client risk management and trading platform that helps firms improve financial inclusion for underserved businesses, whilst reducing the risk and costs of doing so.

With over 20 years experience of advising and consulting with blue-chip corporates, government-led initiatives and active investors, Joel has also amassed global expertise in developing inclusive business growth models and solutions, that balance commercial growth and sustainable impact.

He is the former President of the Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce, the current Chair of the award-winning charity Employability UK and is a Non-Executive Director. In 2019, he was chosen as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Black Voices in UK tech and was awarded an OBE for Services to Business Support and Enterprise in 2016.