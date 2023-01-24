Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Fintech Scaling Show Podcast: The Evolution of Fintech in 2023: In Conversation with GFA Exchange with Joel Blake

In recent years, fintech has taken the centre stage in helping facilitate an inclusive financial ecosystem, with far-reaching digital solutions that have the potential to unlock the nearly two billion people worldwide who are excluded from formal financial services.

In this informative and thoughtful podcast, Joel Blake OBE, Founder & CEO of GFA Exchange sat down with leading fintech consultant Richard Doherty to discuss financial inclusion and delve into how fintechs can improve to play an integral role in:

helping people worldwide get basic access to the financial services ecosystem!

helping other businesses transform through inclusive innovation!

ensuring ESG and other areas benefit from positive disruption and more!

To listen to the full podcast episode, download this podcast now through one of the channels below:

Spotify: https://thescalingshow.podbean.com/e/the-evolution-of-fintech-in-2023-in-conversation-with-gfa-exchange-with-joel-blake/

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/episode-145-the-evolution-of-fintech-in-2023/id1564085722?i=1000596030009