Covid Start Up GFA Exchange Named In The UK’s FINTECH50

BIRMINGHAM, November 9th 2023 – GFA Exchange, the pioneering fintech startup launched during the pandemic, is proud to announce its selection as one of The Fintech50 for 2023 by BusinessCloud. This prestigious recognition places GFA Exchange within the coveted top 20 most innovative financial technology creators in the United Kingdom.



Joel Blake OBE, Founder & CEO of GFA Exchange, expressed his gratitude for this recognition, saying, “We’re thrilled to have been chosen for The Fintech50 for 2023. It reaffirms our commitment to reshaping finance through inclusivity and data-driven solutions.”

Mr Blake, who was awarded an OBE for Services to Business Support and Enterprise in 2016, stated, “This acknowledgment is not just a testament to our hard work from our dedicated team, but also to the invaluable support we’ve received from our partners and advisors. It is an honour to represent inclusive innovation in this space, to help finance providers unlock new growth opportunities for underserved businesses.”

BusinessCloud’s Fintech50 list identifies the most forward-thinking and innovative technology companies in the UK. This accolade recognises GFA Exchange’s significant contributions to the fintech industry and its dedication to enhancing financial inclusion, whilst adding value to finance providers committed to delivering inclusive and sustainable finance practices.

As part of the celebration, GFA Exchange is offering a FREE portfolio audit to 20 organisations eager to discover which of their business clients are best positioned for growth and why. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to explore this opportunity.

For more information about GFA Exchange and its pioneering financial solution, please visit www.gfaexchange.com



