Former HSBC Company CFO Joins GFA Exchange Advisory Board

Inclusive Fintech Startup Attracts Global Experience To Transform Financial Services

Mark Body, a highly accomplished financial management professional and director has recently joined the advisory board at award-winning fintech, GFA Exchange. He brings a wealth of experience as the former Global CFO of HSBC ServCo, an £18 billion business unit within the largest bank in Europe. Mark has also held several executive and finance positions within large multinational companies including HSBC, Aviva, Standard Chartered and KPMG.

Mark’s involvement with GFA Exchange will support their focus on transforming inclusive finance across the UK financial services industry. Mark stated:

“Fairness and equal opportunity for all underpin the fabric of both an inclusive financial sector and wider society. Through the power of technology, GFA Exchange is positioned to revolutionise the ways in which financial institutions are able to lend with greater responsibility and confidence to underestimated client markets, in a more democratic and equitable way. I look forward to working with the team to unlock the opportunity for all to aspire and achieve their dreams.”

The recent challenges in the banking sector have created waves of uncertainty across financial and business sector markets. In addition, a recent report from the government department BEIS, suggests that there is still over £ 44 billion outstanding from the total amount of £ 77 billion of COVID SME financing lent to businesses during the pandemic.

Of his recent appointment of Mark Body to the GFA Exchange Advisory Board, Founder & CEO, Joel Blake OBE stated “We are pleased to welcome Mark to join us at this stage of our journey. Inclusive SME growth is crucial for the global economy, but financial risk models need to evolve to ensure that all healthy, growing businesses can access the finance they need to grow, regardless of any differences they may have”

He concluded: “We are elated that Mark understands our vision for the integration of data, technology, and inclusion to lead this innovative change and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will certainly help our team to shape and evolve our offering, as we now seek to scale throughout the global financial services sector.”

Mark joins a team of other exceptional leaders on the GFA Advisory Board including Marcus Scott, former COO of leading financial services lobbying group TheCity UK.

