City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

MillTechFX

Fintech affiliate of Millennium Global Investments, MillTechFX, has appointed a former HSBC CEO to its international advisory board.

Stuart Gulliver is set to draw upon his 38 years of international finance experience to help the fintech execute its global expansion plans.

After joining HSBC in 1980, Gulliver served both as chairman of banking corporation and CEO of the HSBC Group from 2011 to 2018.

“Stuart’s reputation and experience gained at the helm of one of the world’s largest global banks speak for themselves,” CEO Eric Huttman said.

“To have the former CEO of the bank that I started my career at is a tremendous honour.”

Read more HSBC to sell off Greek branches in £4.5bn push further into Asia

Howard Kennedy

London law firm Howard Kennedy has bolstered its tax team with a new lead and partner.

James Meakin is set to focus tax for corporate and real estate transactions, including M&A, group reorganisations, venture capital, joint ventures and private equity.

The incoming partner joins from Dentons, within the corporate tax group.

“I have no doubt that he will drive the firm’s tax function forward and complement our own strong offering in corporate and real estate to existing and future clients,” head of the corporate department, Ashley Reeback said.

BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate UK has hired a new director of environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Stepping into the newly created role, Donna Rourke will be responsible for embedding ESG into the day-to-day business.

Rourke brinsg extensive experience in real estate and sustainability and will collaborate closely with senior leadership in commercial, residential and rural business lines.

“Donna’s appointment signals our desire to continue to build and deliver a competitive and compelling offering in this crucially important area,” CEO Etienne Prongué said.

“She will direct our engagement and effective stewardship to grow our distinctive leadership position, always with our clients’ best interests at our heart.”