General Election 2019: Boris Johnson promises "pent-up tidal wave” of new investment after Brexit

Boris Johnson has promised voters there is a “pent-up tidal wave” of new investment waiting to flow into the UK once Brexit is done.

Speaking from Coventry after visiting flood-hit communities in Yorkshire, the Prime Minister claimed the country would benefit from “tens of millions” that is being held back because of uncertainty.

Johnson’s Brexit “is ready to go”, he told supporters. “Just add water, and stir the pot,” he says.

Announcing £18m R&D funding into electric vehicles, Johnson highlighted LEVC, the electric taxi company whose factory he is speaking from, as representing the future. It is “technical breakthroughs, like the ones being promoted by this factory, that will enable the UK to cut carbon emissions”, he added.

Slamming John McDonnell’s anti-business stance, he contrasted his position with that of Labour’s, saying “we don’t sneer, we cheer for them”.

“In 10 years time I confidently prophesy that we will all be citizens of a proud, strong and still United Kingdom that is more united than ever,” Johnson added.

The Prime Minister has come under fire for failing to respond quickly enough to the flooding, with many local residents criticising him during televised visits.

Johnson dodged a question when he was asked to apologise to the people, where Tories are targeting in the hopes of securing a parliamentary majority.

But he paid tribute to the community spirit, acknowledged the challenges posed by the flooding and promised to “sort it out” if there were areas where insurance wasn’t covered.

He also praised the emergency services for “working flat out to help people”.

“Being hit by a flood is a terrible thing,”he added.

Main image: Getty