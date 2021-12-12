PM: “Tidal wave” of Omicron on way but evidence still suggests new variant is milder form

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 08: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQs at the House of Commons in London, United Kingdom on December 08, 2021. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has warned of a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases over the coming weeks as he told Brits to get their booster jabs.

The Prime Minister praised the rollout of vaccinations, but stated: “We must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection to keep our friends and loved ones safe.”

Earlier today, the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers raised the Covid Alert level to 4, its second highest level, because of the evidence that Omicron is doubling in the UK every two to three days.

The ramping up of rhetoric comes despite evidence from South Africa, where the new variant emerged, that Omicron is milder than previous strains.

South African Medical Association chair Dr Angelique Coetzee told LBC yesterday that “there’s no reason why you can’t trust us when we say to you it’s a mild disease”.

However, Johnson said: “At this point our scientists cannot say that Omicron is less severe, and even if that proved to be true, we already know it is so much more transmissible, that a wave of Omicron through a population that was not boosted would risk a level of hospitalisation that could overwhelm our NHS and lead sadly to very many deaths. So we must act now.”

The PM warned the public that there would be cancellations of routine operations, but said that this is to prevent further disruptions later in the next year.

From tomorrow in England, the government will be opening up the booster to every adult over 18 who has had a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago.

The NHS Booking System will be open for these younger age groups from Wednesday and the government is also assisting it as an emergency operation by deploying 42 military planning teams across every region, standing up additional vaccine sites and mobile units, extending opening hours so clinics are open 7 days a week and training thousands more volunteer vaccinators.

The PM had a simple message: “Get Boosted Now”.