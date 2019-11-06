General Election 2019: Boris Johnson pledges to create enterprise economy

Boris Johnson has urged voters to back him in order to get parliament working “for you”.

Speaking outside Number 10 after an audience with the Queen to officially dissolve parliament, Johnson said the choice was to “come with us – a government that believes in a dynamic economy – or vote for Labour, “the only alternative”.

The PM went onto attack Labour for its position on Brexit, which would take up the bulk of next year with another referendum, causing more “dither and delay”.

He said: “I also think that this delay is now bad for the country and for the economy. And with every week that goes by uncertainty is deterring people from hiring new staff, from buying new homes, from making new investments

“If we can get this deal over the line with a sensible majority government, we certainly can then we can release that pent-up flood of investment. Hundreds of billions are waiting to pour into the UK, and we can inject a surge of confidence into our system and we in this government can get on with delivering on the priorities of the people.”

Read more: London’s Battle Royale: Why London could hold the key to December’s Brexit election

In a side-swipe at Labour, Johnson said he did not “sneer” at business-people, instead: “We cheer for them and do what we can to help because we understand that it is only by having a dynamic free market economy that we can deliver on our programme of uniting this country and levelling up with infrastructure, education and technology.

“It is only if you have great public services that you can have a successful market economy.”

Johnson said: “Make 2020 the year of investment and growth, not the year of two referendums.”

Read more: Johnson compares Corbyn to Stalin (again)

More to follow…

Main image: Getty