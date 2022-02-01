Johnson set to water down Brexit regulations bonfire in net-zero push

Boris Johnson is set to water down plans to dramatically cut EU red tape post-Brexit in order to impose more environmental regulations to reach the UK’s net-zero target.

The UK has a raft of Brussels regulations that are still in place post-Brexit, with many Tory Brexiteers calling for a staunch deregulatory push from Johnson.

Lord David Frost, who was until recently the UK’s defacto Brexit secretary, last year outlined plans for the government to have a “two out, one in” approach to retained EU regulation post-Brexit.

However, the government’s new paper, title “The Benefits of Brexit: How the UK is taking advantage of leaving the EU”, says this proposed new rule will be scrapped.

The paper, released yesterday, said the rule was not “consistent with delivering world-class regulation to support the economy in adapting to a new wave of technological revolution or to achieving net zero”.

The UK is aiming to be net-zero by 2050, with the government trying to reach this target through a mixture of subsidies and regulations.

Johnson recently unveiled a new regulation that will soon force the vast majority of new buildings to have an electric charging point, while the sale of new petrol or diesel cars will be banned from 2030.