Gen Z office worker confidence crisis leads to uptick in AI use

Gen Z office workers are becoming increasingly reliant on AI

Britain’s youngest office workers are increasingly turning to AI to complete everyday tasks despite fears the technology could soon wipe out their roles.

Gen Z reported feeling intense pressure to come across as more qualified than they feel upon entering the workforce, leading many to exaggerate on their CV, while over 65 per cent turn to AI to draft cover letters and job applications, according to the latest survey from Kahoot.

Men were more likely to over-egg their CVs than women, at 53 per cent and 46 per cent respectively, with the most embellished sections including work experience, technical skills, qualifications and awards and recognitions.

But this over reliance on AI tools does not stop upon entering the office, with nearly six in ten admitting relying on AI to complete everyday jobs due to feeling undertrained or lacking the skills needed to keep up with older colleagues.

This caused a number of Gen Z to voice the need for better training, calling for more real-life applications and interactivity.

Jon Neale, growth director UK and Ireland at Kahoot, said: “Young people aren’t turning to AI out of laziness, they’re turning to it out of uncertainty.

“Many are entering workplaces without the structure, mentorship or direction they need to build confidence, so AI becomes a practical shortcut to present themselves as sufficiently competent whilst they build confidence on the job.”

Replacement fears

While many young office workers have embraced AI, deeming it essential to helping them stay afloat at work and bridge the skills gap, they also expressed fears the technology may soon replace them.

Over half believe AI poses a threat to their job security, with nearly two in ten believing it will ultimately make their place in the workforce obsolete.

Neale said: “Employers who want to fulfil their potential need to provide clear guidance, better training and genuine support, rather than leaving AI to fill the gaps.

“This reliance on AI is a short term fix for a much deeper, widespread issue.”

However, there was also a clear refusal to give up on using chatbots and other tools, believing their understanding and use of the tech gave them an edge over older colleagues.

Three in ten viewed this gain over older generations as a “big advantage”, with only five per cent viewing their tech savviness as a disadvantage in the office.

Leading office frustrations

Away from AI woes, Gen Z also expressed frustration with other aspects of office life, including attending meetings which could have been emails, dealing with micromanaging managers and being pulled into meetings on Friday afternoons.

Others voiced a need for flexibility at work, with 33 per cent citing it the most important aspect of their worklife, with 45 per cent in favour of hybrid working arrangements.

However, not all were in favour with 20 per cent preferring to spend each work day within the office, with some young people citing days spent learning and working with colleagues as important for career development.

Pay was also identified as an important driver in career performance, with nearly three in ten viewing financial rewards as motivation, despite a staggering 89 per cent reporting unpaid overtime.

In contrast just 13 per cent identified receiving praise and recognition as their main motivator to advance, with 78 per cent wanting higher pay over a better job title.