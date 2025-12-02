How to get your Gen Z staff to actually like you

Struggling to manage Gen Z staff? EDHEC business school’s Genevieve Houriet Segard digs into what young professionals expect from a good boss

The secret to leading Gen Z? Less control, more clarity

Gen Z have gained a bad rep in the professional world: painted as lazy, entitled and far less willing to be taken advantage of than their predecessors, managing young professionals may now feel like a daunting task for millennials used to doing the brunt work. But it needn’t. From analysing nearly 2,000 responses from recent graduates of business and engineering schools, a clear picture emerged of what young professionals expect from a “good boss”. And, in fact, their expectations are clear, consistent – and surprisingly reasonable.

First, focus on clarity. Young graduates repeatedly told us that what they value most from a manager is transparency: clear goals, honest communication and an understanding of how their work fits into the broader mission. Take the time to explain the “why” behind tasks. It may feel obvious to you, but for someone at the start of their career, it creates meaning and direction.

Draw on your own expertise and experience. Young professionals respond well to managers who lead by example – not through authority, but through competence and steadiness. They look for someone who understands the work, can guide them through it, and models the behaviours expected in the team.

Be intentional about trust. Micromanagement is the single biggest demotivator for this generation. They thrive when given space, and they truly value autonomy. Trust doesn’t mean stepping back entirely; it means finding the balance between delegating and providing reassurance. Clear structure paired with freedom is powerful.

Listening is one of the most effective tools you have. Many Gen Z employees say they want managers who are attentive to workload, mindful of pressure and willing to adjust priorities when needed. Simply checking in – genuinely, not performatively – builds psychological safety and keeps minor issues from becoming big ones.

Feedback is another essential element. Regular, constructive conversations help them grow, give them confidence and signal that you’re invested in their development. Likewise, recognition doesn’t need to be elaborate; consistency matters far more.

Read more Byron burger chain rescued by Gen Z investor

Think of yourself as both guide and mentor. Support their career exploration, share insights and open doors when you can. Today’s young professionals want to contribute meaningfully and develop steadily. With clarity, trust, listening and consistent support, you can create an environment that encourages growth and loyalty.

Students need purpose from business

I’m consistently struck by the young people I meet through my work in higher education and workforce research. This generation isn’t just academically strong – they’re deeply civically engaged, and they carry that commitment into every space they enter. Whether it’s climate action, social justice or sustainability in the food system, Gen Z intends to bring their values with them into the workplace. And they expect companies to take those values seriously.

Indeed, according to my recent research, 98 per cent of students believe companies have a meaningful role to play in addressing major global challenges, while 80 per cent of business school students say societal impact is a decisive factor when choosing an employer. They won’t stay silent if leadership sidesteps DEI, walks back climate commitments or treats sustainability as a slogan. Their expectations are high because they believe business has a responsibility to contribute to solutions, not simply to profits.

Reap what you sow

The younger generation demands more meaning, balance and real care for mental well-being at work. I feel the same and believe wholeheartedly in stepping back from work to recharge. Every November, I head to my family home in Provence to participate in the olive harvest. It’s my reset button. The light is sharp and bright, the air is cool and it’s such a relief after Paris’s heavy grey. The work is simple, physical, almost meditative. We pick alongside local organic growers, chat, laugh, and head home with enough olive oil to last the year.

A recommendation

I recently read Olivier Norek’s The Winter Warriors, a book that genuinely surprised me. I am not usually inclined toward war narratives, yet Norek’s immersive account of the 1939 Russo-Finnish conflict – and the path of legendary sniper Simo Häyhä – is both gripping and resonant. The echoes with today’s war in Ukraine give the story a sobering immediacy. I strongly recommend it, especially to young readers who are increasingly attentive to geopolitics and eager to understand the forces shaping our world.

Sailing for success

At EDHEC Business School, where I work, there are more than 100 student clubs, but one stands out to me for the professionalism and drive of the students who lead it: the Course Croisière. Every year, this club organises a massive sailing event that attracts legendary skippers and hundreds of students from across the globe, including Oxford and Cambridge. The first EDHEC Course Croisière was held in 1968, with the goal of democratising sailing. Today, the competition is still 100 per cent student-run and still focused on sailing, community and a big dose of fun.

Genevieve Houriet Segard is adjoint director of the EDHEC Business School New Gen Talent Centre