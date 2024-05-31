Full steam Ahead for Stellar Express

John Size lies fifth in the trainers’ championship with 46 wins

IT SHOULD be all systems go for the John Size-trained STELLAR EXPRESS to record his firstvictory in the territory, when he takes his chance in the Fo Tan Handicap (11.30am) over six furlongs.

The son of highly acclaimed sire Zoustar was formerly owned by the Aga Khan family and was a three-time winner in France before embarking on a new career in Hong Kong.

Like the majority of European travellers, it has taken the four-year-old some time to acclimatise to conditions in his new home and master trainer John Size has been patient since the galloper started trackwork last October.

A handful of runs have all been encouraging and there was plenty to like about his recent performance when fourth after a troubled journey behind Gracious Express over the course and distance last month.

With jockey Hugh Bowman, who seems to be riding winners for fun at present, on board again, it will be disappointing if he can’t get his head in front, despite stiff opposition from the likes of Hasten Delight, James Tak and Ace Victory.

Top-weight Lucy In The Sky seeks to compensate supporters for a recent disappointing defeat when an odds-on favourite behind Glory Elite over the course and distance last month.

There is no doubting his ability judged on previous form, however, which includes an emphatic victory on Champions Day in April, and he will line-up with plenty of confidence behind him in the second division of the Shing Mun River Channel Handicap (12.05pm) over six furlongs.

Standing in his way is the highly regarded STEPS AHEAD from the Francis Lui yard, who produced an eye-catching performance when finishing strongly on his debut behind rival Hayday a few weeks back, and is reckoned to have improved plenty since that effort.

With Vincent Ho doing the steering, he is capable of making the most of the six pounds he receives from Lucy In The Sky.

POINTERS

Stellar Express 11.30am Sha Tin

Steps Ahead 12.05pm Sha Tin