FTSE 100: A stable end to a miserable week

London’s FTSE 100 index slipped 0.14 per cent to 7,759.72 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, was broadly flat at 19,291.65 points.

London’s FTSE 100 showed signs of recovery on Friday morning after a turbulent week that saw numbers from the Office for National Statistics report far higher levels of inflation, all but sealing further interest rate hikes.

The index started higher this morning before settling in flat, helping to end a sell-off this week.

The mining sector drove the early recovery as shares in Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American were all up. Mining titan Rio Tinto saw a particular boost, with its best day in over a month, reporting a share jump of 4 per cent. That came after a bullish note from JP Morgan.

Retail sales also boosted the recovery, seeing an unexpected rise of 0.5 per cent for April on the back of the Easter holidays – although shoppers will still be strained by high inflation.

Pharmaceutical giant Astra Zeneca saw a rise of 0.9 per cent, after a combination of its cancer drugs saw positive results in a late-stage test trial.

Telecoms group Vodafone continued its troubles, with shares dipping 2.25 per cent, after the group last week slashed 11,000 jobs in a cost cutting programme to tackle higher energy bills.

The FTSE 250 saw a slight dip of 0.098% this morning.

Asos shares came under the spotlight, after the retailer announced an £80m fundraise from its shareholders. They were up 2.74 per cent as of 8:46am.



Retail investment platform AJ Bell was up 1.27 per cent, on the back of profits surging 61 per cent yesterday in its half year results.

Fallers include retail group Pets at Home, whose shares dipped 3.02 per cent and cybersecurity company Darktrace, whose shares tumbled 4.14 per cent.

Sophie Lund Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The UK market is feeling relatively bright this morning, with small gains being squeezed from the FTSE 100. The brighter outlook for UK retailers is likely acting as a catalyst for the mood boost.”

“Asos shares have also jumped in response to its refinancing plans, as investors breathe a sigh of relief over the new balance sheet defences.”

“Over on the FTSE 250, things are little changed, with a relatively slow day on the data front not giving much for investors to go on.”