FTSE 100 rises despite tumbling oil prices

The FTSE 100 has opened higher as investors regain a foothold after a bruising session yesterday when chaos in the oil markets cast gloom over stocks.

Britain’s FTSE 100 stock index was up 0.9 per cent at 5,694 points. It had fallen around three per cent yesterday.

European stocks were also higher. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7 per cent. Germany’s Dax was 0.9 per cent higher while France’s CAC 40 was up 0.3 per cent. All had fallen considerably yesterday.

Stability showed no signs of returning to the oil markets, however. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was down 12.9 per cent at $16.80 per barrel.

WTI crude, the US benchmark, was down 6.6 per cent at $10.80 per barrel. The price for the May WTI crude contract on Monday tumbled into negative territory for the first time on Monday. This was due to a combination of market quirks and the coronavirus-driven slump in demand.

“After big slides yesterday caused by the turmoil in oil markets, things look a little brighter,” said Jasper Lawler of London Capital Group.

“On the face of it, stock markets have held up remarkably well given that we just witnessed oil turn negative.”

Lawler said markets were not overly worried about plunging oil prices. They believe its long-term value is higher than prices currently indicate.

Investors move out of the dollar

In a sign that investors were feeling more confident this morning, the pound rose against the dollar 0.1 per cent to $1.232.

The dollar was down on an index roughly 0.1 per cent. This showed that people are moving out of the safe-haven asset to put their money elsewhere.

Asian stocks were mixed overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was last up 0.6 per cent and China’s Shanghai composite was 0.5 per cent higher. But Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.7 per cent.

Global stocks have rebounded in recent weeks, after many indices entered the fastest bear market – a fall of 20 per cent from recent highs – ever in March.

However, they have entered a nervy period. Investors are uncertain about the spread of coronavirus itself, the reopening of economies and the damage done to companies.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said that yesterday’s “risk-off” sentiment, with stocks around the world tumbling, “came against the backdrop of some weak corporate earnings”.

Coca-Cola, aerospace firm Lockheed Martin, and HCA Healthcare all revealed they had been damaged by coronavirus lockdowns yesterday.