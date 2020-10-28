FTSE 100 slides to lowest since April as coronavirus cases spook markets

The FTSE 100 plunged as surging coronavirus cases and a lack of US stimulus cast a pall over markets.

London’s blue-chip index tumbled 2.4 per cent shortly after the bell. That took it to just 5,594 points, putting it on track for its lowest closing price since April.

Global sentiment has suffered in recent weeks as coronavirus cases have soared again in Europe and the US.

New restrictions have made investors fearful for fragile economies. And a lack of progress on US stimulus – which economists say is sorely needed – has added to worries.

German chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for new curbs on the hospitality and leisure sectors to try to limit the spread of Covid, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. She will negotiate new rules with regional leaders.

Meanwhile, hopes of a US stimulus bill before the 3 November presidential election are fading fast. President Donald Trump told reporters yesterday: “After the election we’ll get the best stimulus package you’ve ever seen.”

FTSE 100 lags far behind peers

In Europe, Germany’s Dax index was down 2.3 per cent. Deutsche Bank dropped despite bond trading helped it to its highest profit in six quarters.

France’s CAC 40 was down 2.6 per cent and the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 shed 1.8 per cent.

Asian stocks moved broadly lower overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent. China’s SSE composite index rose 0.5 per cent, however.

In the US, futures prices pointed to a lower open for stocks on Wall Street. The dollar rose 0.4 per cent against a basket of other currencies as investors sought safety.

The FTSE 100 has had a miserable run compared to its global peers. Its recent falls mean it is down around 26 per cent for the year.

Germany’s Dax is only around nine per cent lower so far this year, while the US’s S&P 500 is up roughly four per cent.

A closing points total in the 5,600s for the FTSE would be the lowest since the turmoil of the spring.