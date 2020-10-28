Soho icon Admiral Duncan amongst other pubs to stay closed until restrictions lift

Iconic Soho pub The Admiral Duncan is set to remain closed until lockdown restrictions lift, it was confirmed today.

The Retro Bar off the Strand and Soho’s Kings Arms will also remain closed.

Stonegate, the pub company which owns the property, said in a statement that the “myriad of restrictions placed on pubs and bars has meant it is not possible to reopen these businesses… and they will remain closed until restrictions are eased.”

City A.M. understands that Stonegate remain hopeful that the venues will open again.

The Admiral Duncan on Old Compton Street has been a hub of London’s LGBTQ+ community for many years and was the subject of a homophobic nailbomb attack in 1999.

The attack killed three and injured more than 70.

Hospitality businesses have been hit especially hard by lockdown restrictions, including the 10pm curfew.

The news about the Admiral Duncan and Retro is horrendous. My heart bleeds for the staff and all of us who have been proud to be ourselves in those venues. — Elijah Murlor (@ElijahMurlor) October 28, 2020

A Stonegate spokesperson said: “Like many businesses across the capital the introduction of the 10pm curfew and subsequent further local tiered restrictions have had a significant impact on thousands of businesses, as well as further reducing footfall in town and city centres and undermining consumer confidence.

“The combination of these factors and subsequent impact on sales and volumes, means that we are having to rebase our business accordingly, whilst the restrictions remain.”