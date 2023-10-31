FTSE 100 live: London markets rise as food inflation eases and BP share price slumps

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 posted gains for the second day in a row.

London’s FTSE markets climbed on Tuesday morning as investors received another boost from falling food inflation but oil giant BP slumped after a poor set of results.

The FTSE 100 index opened 0.41 per cent higher at 7,357.54 while the midcap FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the health of the domestic economy, climbed 0.90 per cent to 17,171.36.

Markets in London were given a boost after inflationary pressures eased again. According to the latest reading from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) food inflation came in at 8.8 per cent in October, down from 9.9 per cent in September.

Soaring food prices have been on a downward trajectory over the past few months in a signal that the worst of the cost of living pressures are beginning to ease.

“Groceries are still getting more expensive, but more slowly, which is taking the edge off the panic shoppers have been feeling at the tills,”

“This is also more palatable for Bank of England policymakers, who will decide about the direction of interest rates on Thursday. Expectations are rising that the pause button on interest rates will be hit again, helped by oil prices largely cementing yesterday’s losses,” she continued.

On the FTSE 100, BP fell over five per cent despite announcing another round of buybacks.

Weak gas results offset strong oil trading meaning the oil giant recorded third quarter profit of $3.3bn, lower than analysts had expected.

“Looks like BP has been hit by a weaker pricing environment and tough gas trading operations,” Finalto’s Neil Wilson commented.

Shell also fell around 0.8 per cent.

Rolls Royce climbed to the top of the index after Barclays upgraded the firm from ‘equal weight’ to ‘overweight’. Its shares were up 4.2 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, IG Group rose over three per cent after announcing plans to axe around 300 members of staff.