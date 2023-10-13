FTSE 100 live: Shell and BP lift bluechip index as St James’s Place slumps

On the FTSE 100 minerals companies were among the largest fallers, affected by gloom on China

London’s FTSE 100 opened marginally up on Friday as rising oil prices helped lift Shell and BP, but wealth manager St James’s Place slumped after it confirmed it was reviewing its fee model.

In early trade the FTSE 100 was trading around 0.17 per cent higher at 7,657.46 while the midcap FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the health of the domestic economy, dropped 0.28 per cent to 17,657.46.

The FTSE 100 managed to eke out some gains thanks to its oil giants, who benefited from rising oil prices.

Read more Oil prices slide as economic woes compete with geopolitical risks

“OPEC has said it expects global crude stockpiles to fall by 3m barrels per day this quarter, barring further supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas war,” Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said.

“General supply concerns have pushed the price of a barrel of brent crude up 1.3 per cent in the last week to around $87 a barrel, and that’s quickly becoming another headache for policymakers,” she continued.

A barrel of brent oil was trading 2.1 per cent higher at just under $88 today. Shell climbed 1.2 per cent while BP climbed 2.1 per cent.

At the other end of the FTSE 100 St James’s Place slumped over 11 per cent.

The London-listed funds group said in a statement this morning it was conducting an “assessment” of its fees and charging models after the introduction of the Consumer Duty this summer.

The group has also come under fire in recent months for topping a list of poor performing money managers with the most so-called ‘dog funds’.

Elsewhere, the Competition and Markets Authority gave the green light to Microsoft’s revised offer for Activision.

Under the new agreement, Microsoft surrendered their cloud rights to existing Activision games such as Call of Duty or any new games released during the next 15 years.

Later today the US’s banking giants will update investors with their performance over the third quarter. Investors will be keeping an eye on banks’ margins