FTSE 100 live: Rising oil prices and struggling housebuilders hit London indexes

London markets fell early on Wednesday as rising oil prices raised the prospect of continued inflationary pressures.

London markets fell Wednesday morning as rising oil prices raised the prospect of continued inflationary pressures.

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.88 per cent to 7,373.65 while the FTSE 250 fell 0.68 per cent to 18,365.84.

Oil prices remained high after Russia and Saudi Arabia cut supply yesterday, leaving a barrel of brent just below $90. Saudi Arabia has decided to take 1m barrels out of the market until the end of the year, while Russia is making a similar — albeit smaller — reduction.

Read more G7 price cap restrains Russian oil revenues but Kremlin still finding buyers

BP and Shell saw marginal gains on the back of this, but wider sentiment was impacted by fears that a reduction in supply would reignite inflationary pressures.

“Energy prices are big inflationary drivers, and just at the time when the price spiral appears to be moving more obediently downwards, high crude prices could cause upset,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown said.

Traders are betting that the US Federal Reserve might have to lift interest rates at its next meeting as a result of the spike in oil prices. They had been more or less certain that rates would be left on hold.

In the FTSE, housebuilders fell following a poor trading update from Barratt Developments, which dropped 2.1 per cent by mid-morning.

The group revealed a 16.2 per cent slide in adjusted profit before tax for the full year to June. The number of homes it built also fell 3.9 per cent during the half.

The FTSE 100’s other housebuilders also struggled. Persimmon fell 2.4 per cent, Taylor Wimpey 1.7 per cent and Berkeley 1.9 per cent.

“The UK’s housebuilding sector has confronted a challenging 2023, with persistently high interest rates posing a risk to future bookings, potentially falling short of previous years’ levels,” said Andy Murphy, director of content, industrials at Edison Group.