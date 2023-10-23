FTSE 100 live: London dips as oil prices fall on easing Gaza tensions

London’s FTSE indexes opened lower on Monday morning with little to change the mood after last week’s rout in markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was trading 0.58 per cent lower at 7,359.80 while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.52 per cent to 16,944.45

Despite the markets falling in early trade, traders were cautiously optimistic that the conflict in Gaza would not escalate further after a tense weekend. Reflecting these hopes, oil prices were down by more than $1 as supply concerns eased.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “Events over the weekend have offered some hope of compromise with the release of two Israeli hostages, and the start of some aid convoys into Gaza, prompting some modest weakness in crude oil and gold prices, however the exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas has continued, while the prospect of a new front on the Lebanese border remains an ever-rising concern as Israeli forces exchange fire with Hezbollah.”

Beyond the Gaza conflict, investors have a busy week of corporate results to look forward to with results from both the Big Tech firms and the UK’s banking giants.

“It’s a huge week for earnings on Wall Street with around a third of the Dow Jones industrial average reporting Q3 numbers, whilst Big Tech gets an outing with Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Amazon due to report,” Finalto’s Neil Wilson said.

On the FTSE 100 housebuilders were among the biggest losers, with Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments both falling about 0.9 per cent.

The drops came after FTSE 250-listed Vistry warned of slowing demand for houses. “We have not seen the seasonal increase in private sales since September that we had expected,” the firm said.

Its shares were down five per cent.

Fresnillo, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all dropped in early trade, weighed down by lower prices for raw materials.