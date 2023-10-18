FTSE 100 live: Pound rises but London markets dip sharply after inflation remains stagnant in September

Markets were uneasy after new figures showed that inflation had not budged in September after August’s surprise fall

London’s FTSE indexes slipped in early trade on Wednesday after inflation remained stuck at 6.7 per cent, while the pound climbed slightly against the dollar.

The FTSE 100 was trading 0.5 per cent lower at 7,635.50 while the FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the health of the domestic economy, was down 0.78 per cent at 17,550.67.

Markets were uneasy after new figures showed that inflation had not budged in September after August’s surprise fall.

Despite food and drink prices falling compared to last month for the first time since September 2021, rising motor fuel costs helped keep inflation at 6.7 per cent.

Whether or not the data is enough to prompt the Bank of England to hike rates again, it will certainly raise concerns that the economy is in store for a longer period of tight monetary policy.

The figures sent the pound more than 0.1 per cent higher against the dollar, to trade at over $1.22 while yields on the benchmark 10-year gilt also climbed half a percentage point to above 4.56 per cent.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread climbed to the top of the FTSE 100 after announcing plans to complete a new £300m share buyback scheme.

The buyback came after the firm confirmed that adjusted profit before tax was up 44 per cent year-on-year to £391m. Its shares were up over 3.5 per cent.

At the other end, Barratt fell 1.5 per cent as it warned that trading for the remainder of the year looks tough.

In the three months to October, the London-listed firm said it only built 9,221 homes down from 13,000 compared to the same period last year.

On the FTSE 250, William Hill owner 888 reported that revenue from betting and gaming had fallen 10 per cent from the same period last year. Its shares fell 2.7 per cent.