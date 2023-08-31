FTSE 100 live: London flat on fears of stubborn inflation as all eyes on US and EU data

FTSE 100

London’s FTSE 100 was subdued this morning as fears of stubborn inflation keep investors quiet ahead of key data from the US and EU.

The capital’s premier blue-chip index was at 7,477.07 by 9.30am, about 0.05 per cent up.

FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the UK domestic market, was up by around half a per cent this morning.

The biggest faller was Glencore, which is under pressure from big investors seeking damages over claimed ‘untrue statements’ in prospectuses, according to the Financial Times.

Boohoo’s shares rose by 1.6 per cent at the open after news of Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group upping its stake in the fast fashion firm to 9.1 per cent.

The Eurozone is expecting to release new inflation figures today, while in the US, the Fed’s US personal consumption data and CPI will also be out later today.

This comes after inflation in Germany and Spain is reportedly cooling.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on these figures, amid hopes UK inflation will also continue to fall amid 14 straight interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

This morning, its top economic Hugh Pill said there was “no room for complacency” on the issue, suggesting another hike may be coming later in September.

This comes as consumer confidence was given a boost this week following the cooling for core inflation, with all eyes on fresh inflation figures that are set to be released on 20 September.

At 10am, it was reported that Eurozone inflation held steady this month but underlying price growth fell as expected.

It was a mixed picture that complicates life for the European Central Bank however, as it weighs the merits of a pause in rate hikes.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Any signs of more stubborn inflation are still very much guiding market sentiment, so key data from the US and the eurozone will be pored over today.

“In the States the Fed’s preferred measure – the US personal consumption data – is out later and the preliminary eurozone CPI data will also be closely watched given that a snapshot out yesterday showed inflation in Germany and Spain not cooling as fast as hoped.

“Inflationary pressures are still staying stubborn even though the downturn is intensifying especially in Germany. That’s posing a big headache for the European Central Bank and if the eurozone wide inflation reading comes in hotter than expected, it is set to increase the chances of a rate hike in September, despite the risks of recession.”

Meanwhile in China, investors were also mulling the latest data released by its National Bureau of Statistics, showing factory activity contracted in August for the fifth month in a row.

Sheana Yue, China economist at Capital Economics, said: “The PMI surveys suggest a slight improvement in economic activity in August. Downward pressure on manufacturing appears to have eased, while construction activity accelerated. These have more than offset a further softening in services activity.

“But overall economic momentum remains weak and more policy support is needed to avoid a renewed slowdown later this year.”