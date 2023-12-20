Live: FTSE 100 soars to seven-month high, sterling slumps after promising inflation data

FTSE 100

London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index has soared to its highest level in more than seven months after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published promising inflation data this morning that bolstered the case for interest rate cuts.

The FTSE 100 soared 1.58 per cent to 7,758.81 on Wednesday morning – its highest level since 9 May.

The mid-cap FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the health of the domestic economy, rose 1.18 per cent to 19,544.65 – its highest level since 9 March.

Meanwhile, the pound fell 0.55 per cent against the dollar to 1.2662.

Investors in the currency are betting that the data showed the Bank of England had made enough progress in its battle against inflation to justify cutting interest rates next year.

The yield on the 10-year gilt has plummeted to its lowest level since April as investors doubled down on rate cuts.

Inflation fell further than expected in November, according to figures from the ONS, emboldening bets that the Bank of England will cut rates in the first half of next year.

The consumer price index came in at 3.9 per cent in October, down from 4.6 per cent the month before. Economists had expected a figure of 4.3 per cent.

The Bank left interest rates on hold for the third consecutive meeting last week with Governor Andrew Bailey stressing that “it’s really too early to start speculating about cutting interest rates.”

But with inflation firmly on the downward trend, and pay awards beginning to cool, markets think the central bank will start cutting rates in May next year.

“These inflation numbers suggest that the Bank of England is too pessimistic in its rhetoric over when interest rates could start falling,” said Suren Thiru, economics director at The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

“A deteriorating economy could push the Bank to start loosening policy by the Autumn, particularly if inflationary pressures continuing easing.”

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said the inflation figures delivered “a welcome shot in the arm for the UK economy”.

“However, there’s a long way to go to chip off that last 1.9 per cent and it’s impossible not to think about the potential impact the situation in the Red Sea could have on the cost of goods and energy,” she added.