London markets edge higher as investors shrug off another hot inflation print

London markets edged higher this morning as investors shrugged off another red hot UK inflation print.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index added 0.13 per cent to hit 7,618.67 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.23 per cent to 21,902.68 points.

Fresh figures published by the Office for National Statistics this morning revealed inflation firmed even further, hitting 5.5 per cent in January, the highest rate since March 1992.

However, investors were not jolted by the print, despite new data strengthening the likelihood of the Bank of England going further and faster in its tightening cycle.

Higher interest rates and reduced bond buying tends to hit equity markets as it reduces relatbir stock valuations falling and curbs the amount of money available to deploy in stock markets.

Supermarkets were among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 during early trading on concerns consumers will have to slash spending as inflation erodes their living standards.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco lined the biggest fallers’ column, dipping more than 1.5 per cent each.

Meanwhile, miners were among the best performers, partly due to investors pouring into the sector on expectations higher inflation will boost commodity prices.

Polymetal International was the best performer on the FTSE 100, climbing 2.79 per cent, followed by Fresnillo and Anglo American.

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.18 per cent to buy $1.3558.