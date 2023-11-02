FTSE 100 live: London makes gains as Bank of England holds interest rates

London’s FTSE 100 made gains on Thursday afternoon, boosted by strong results from Shell and BT as the Bank of England voted to hold interest rates in line with expectations.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.1 per cent to 7,421.58 while the midcap FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the health of the domestic economy, rose 3.1 per cent to 17,714.04.

The Bank of England has voted to leave interest rates at a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent after inflation remained at 6.7 per cent in September.

The central bank’s forecasts show that higher-for-longer rates will bring growth to a near standstill until the end of 2025, with governor Andrew Bailey ruling out a rate cut any time soon.

“Higher interest rates are working and inflation is falling,” he said. “But we need to see inflation continuing to fall all the way to our two per cent target.

“We’ve held rates unchanged this month, but we’ll be watching closely to see if further rate increases are needed. It’s much too early to be thinking about rate cuts.”

The US Federal Reserve similarly decided to hold interest rates at a 22-year high on Wednesday in an effort to stabilise prices.

“There has been a wave of relief that the Fed didn’t rock the boat and stuck to the expected course by keeping interest rates on hold,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Shell, the largest stock on the FTSE 100 by market cap, rose by 2 per cent after launching a major buyback and meeting profit expectations.

BT shares rose more than seven per cent after the UK’s biggest broadband provider posted a second-quarter earnings beat, with outgoing chief executive Philip Jansen noting “predictable and consistent revenue and EBITDA growth”.

Sainsbury’s shares rose more than five per cent after it said it expects its full-year profit to be at the top end of expectations, despite posting a 27 per cent decline in statutory profit before tax during the half year.

Online grocer Ocado was the biggest winner on the index this morning, rising 8.59 per cent.

The biggest losers on the FTSE 100 were Ladbrokes-owner Entain, which fell around three per cent after lowering its profit margin forecast.