FTSE 100 live: London ticks down on mixed wage growth data but pound rises

Marketing and support services group DCC was the biggest winner on the FTSE 100, rising 7 per cent after publishing its full-year results.

London’s FTSE 100 was flat in early trading on Tuesday as investors mulled fresh jobs data showing higher-than-expected wage growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ticked down 0.5 per cent to 7,391.76 while the mid-cap FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the health of the domestic economy, rose slightly by 0.4 per cent to 17,985.40.

Wage growth figures from the Office for National Statistics came in ahead above economists’ expectations in the three months to September, suggesting inflationary pressures remain strong.

Average wage growth including bonuses was 7.9 per cent between July and September, down from last month’s upwardly revised figure of 8.2 per cent.

Economists had expected wage growth including bonuses to fall to 7.4 per cent, although the reading was inline with the Bank of England’s projections.

“There might be big questions being asked about the health of the data itself, but the numbers released today indicate the UK labour market is cruising along despite tricky economic conditions,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

Despite wage growth falling slightly, CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said the figures were “still historically high and will make for uncomfortable reading by MPC members when they next meet in December”.

Following the data the pound climbed 0.2 per cent against the dollar to trade at just under $1.23. Although it has fallen back slightly, it remains around 0.1 per cent higher.

Sales, marketing and support services group DCC was the biggest winner on the FTSE 100, rising 7 per cent after publishing its full-year results. The company reported an increase in operating profit of 12% and also announced the acquisition of Progas, a nationwide distributor of LPG in Germany, for £140m.

Informa was the second-biggest winner on the FTSE 100, jumping 4.7 per cent after raising its full-year guidance and extending a share buyback.

Glencore jumped 3.4 per cent after the miner agreed to buy a 77 per cent stake in Canadian miner Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal business for a whopping £5.6bn.

Vodafone fell one per cent after it reported a 4.3 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue in the first half as it struggled to return to profit.

“Revenue and operating profits are heading in the wrong direction for Vodafone, reflecting recent disposals and the structural challenges at hand,” Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said.

“Huge sums of money have been pumped into building out fibre networks and snapping up parts of the 5G spectrum and that’s weighing on cash flows,” he continued.

Fellow telecoms giant BT also fell one per cent after announcing that its pension funding deficit, which was nearly £8bn in 2020, shrunk to £3.7bn in June this year, and its annual contribution amounts will stay the same. It said the deficit will be eliminated by 2030.