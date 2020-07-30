FTSE 100 drops after Fed holds rates and earnings season continues



The FTSE 100 fell in early trading after the US Federal Reserve warned coronavirus could derail a rebound and earnings season rolled on.

The UK’s blue-chip index fell 0.5 per cent to 6,101 points. The FTSE 250 of slightly smaller firms fell 0.3 per cent.

In Asia overnight, China’s CSI 300 fell 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.3 per cent.

Fed chair Jay Powell yesterday pledged the central bank would “do what we can, and for as long as it takes” to help the economy.

The Fed kept rates on hold after a two-day meeting at their record low level of between zero and 0.25 per cent.

Powell added: “It looks like the data are pointing to a slowing in the pace of the recovery.”

US coronavirus cases have risen sharply in recent weeks although the curve is beginning to flatten. The Fed said the path of the economy would depend on the course of the virus.

Dollar rises as FTSE 100 falls on Fed gloom

The dollar yesterday hit a new two-year low after the Fed’s gloomy pronouncement. It was up 0.1 per cent against a basket of other currencies this morning, however.

Earnings season continued with Lloyds Bank suffering a rare loss. The FTSE 100 lender set aside £2.4bn more for loan losses mostly associated with coronavirus. Its shares dropped 6.7 per cent.

Standard Chartered’s pre-tax profit dropped significantly but its credit impairment costs were down. The lender’s shares were roughly flat.

The rally in gold cooled off this morning, with the price per ounce dropping one per cent to $1,950. It hit an all-time high earlier this week of around $1,980 as investors looked for gains at a highly uncertain time.