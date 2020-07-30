The US economy suffered its biggest crash on record in the second quarter as coronavirus ripped through the country, with GDP plunging at an annualised rate of 32.9 per cent according to an advance estimate.

The drop in output – which came after a fall of five per cent in the first quarter – was the steepest since the government started keeping track in 1947. It was also more than triple the previous record decline seen in 1958.

Read more: US jobless claims rise again to 1.43m as total number of claimants tops 30m

In April, most of the US economy was put on ice as states tried to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. It was an unprecedented government intervention in the economy which caused businesses to close and consumer spending to dry up.

Now, the US’s nascent economic recovery is threatened by coronavirus cases, which began rising sharply once again this month.

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell yesterday warned that data was “pointing to a slowing in the pace of the recovery”.

Investors hope for stimulus for US economy

Investors are hoping that Congress will soon strike a deal over another round of stimulus. Edward Moya, senior market analyst at currency firm Oanda, said there is an “impasse over the fiscal virus relief bill”.

But he said: “Labor market pressures should force lawmakers to get their act together.”

Read more: US economy: Demand hit by new coronavirus lockdowns

Data also showed new US jobless claims rose for the second week in a row. More than 1.4m people filed for benefits last week, the Labor Department said.

Richard Flynn, UK managing director at Charles Schwab, said: “Even if rising coronavirus cases don’t lead to renewed shutdowns, a prolonged slowdown in the recovery should be expected based.” He said there will likely be “weaker demand and constrained supply”.

More to follow.