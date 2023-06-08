FTSE 100 live: London indexes tread water as concerns grow over housing market

FTSE

Trading was muted on London’s main indexes this morning after yet another report pointed to a gloomy future for the UKs’ housing market.

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 were trading broadly flat.

Housebuilders will continue to be in focus after a pessimistic report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The group warned that further rate rises would put renewed pressure on the market in the months ahead, although there was a slight recovery in sales in May.

Read more House prices: London and south east falling faster than rest of the country

RICS senior economist Tarrant Parsons says “it seems storm clouds are gather(ing), with the UK’s stubbornly high inflation likely undermining the recent improvement in activity”.

He said the high inflation rate will force “the Bank of England to take further action through interest rate rises, leading to higher mortgage rates and ultimately reducing affordability and buyer demand.”

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown commented: ‘’The monthly report by the RICS mirrors the gloom seen in yesterday’s house price data by Halifax although there were a few glimmers of hope.”

However, major housebuilders on the FTSE 100 were faring well. Barratt was up 0.7 per cent, Persimmon 0.5 per cent and Taylor Wimpey 0.2 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, property developer Crest Nicholson struggled amid “rapidly” falling consumer confidence, with its revenue falling by more than a fifth. It was trading 3.4 per cent lower.

The decline reflected economic uncertainty and softer demand for homes weighing on the housing market, the company said. The housebuilder called for government support as rising interest rates continue to weigh on the sector.

Elsewhere on the midcap index, Wizz Air climbed 1.7 per cent as it forecast that it would return to profit later in the year after seeing an 88 per cent increase in passenger demand between 2022 and 2023.

The budget airline has struggled with soaring fuel costs recently, particularly at first it did not hedge against price rises.