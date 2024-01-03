Wizz Air reports jump in passenger numbers as new routes pay off

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has today reported a near 20 per cent increase in passenger numbers for December as the group’s expansion into new markets continued to yield results.

A total of 4.96m passengers flew with the airline in December, an 18.8 per cent increase year-on-year. The airline reported a load factor of 82.1 per cent.

For 2023 as a whole, Wizz saw 60.3m people use its services, up 32.1 per cent compared to 2022.

The company’s investments in new routes have paid off, and it continued to add new planes and routes during December.

In the month the company launched a new route from Georgia to Copenhagen and added a new plane to routes flying out of Poland. Meanwhile, its relatively new Abu-Dhabi hub reported a “record-breaking” year with 15,000 flights carrying more than three million customers.

On 3rd January 2024, Wizz Air was awarded the World’s Top 10 Safest Low-Cost Airline Award by AirlineRatings.com.