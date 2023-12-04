Wizz Air records 29 per cent jump in passenger numbers as low-cost airline expands

Wizz Air, the low-cost airline which claims to be “one of the most sustainable European airlines“, said today it had seen a 29.3 per cent increase in customers during November.

During the month, the company carried just under 4.8m passengers and flew just under 5.4m seats. The load factor for the month was 88.4 per cent compared to 88.1 per cent in November 2022.

Wizz, like other airlines, has benefitted from the bounce back in leisure travel this year. Over the 12 months to the end of November, the company flew 59.5m passengers, up 34.9 per cent year-on-year. The load factor for the period was 91.1 per cent on average.

One of the fastest-growing low-cost airlines, Wizz continued to expand its network during the month. In November, the company operated its first flight from the new Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A, “one of the first national carriers to fully move operations to the new world-class facility”.

However, it also decided to suspend operations in Israel until early January 2024.

CO2 emissions were 52.7 grams per passenger kilometre in November, according to the group’s figures, down 1.3 per cent year-on-year. Over the rolling 12-month period to the end of November, CO2 emissions were 51.4 grams per passenger kilometre, down 7.8 per cent year-on-year, despite a 32.8 per cent increase in total CO2 emissions.