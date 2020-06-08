The FTSE 100 has edged into the green after opening lower this morning, coming down from several days of strong gains last week despite more countries moving to ease lockdown measures.

The blue chip index dropped as much as 0.75 per cent following the open, but later pared back losses to stand at 0.38 per cent up by 10.30am.

Drugmaker Astrazeneca fell over two per cent following reports yesterday that it had approached US rival Gilead about a possible merger to form one of the world’s largest drug companies.

The Cambridge-based company, which recently saw its share price hit a record high, contacted Gilead last month in a bid to gauge interest in a possible deal, but did not provide details of any transaction, Bloomberg reported.

“Investors are unlikely to welcome a large M&A deal at a time when both companies are trying to fight coronavirus as it could prove to be a distraction to management,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“The timing seems wrong when both companies have such important work to do,” he added.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose as much as 0.91 per cent, while oil and gas stocks jumped 2.9 per cent, boosted by higher crude prices. Oil major Shell rose as much as 3.81 per cent, while BP climbed 2.91 per cent.

European stocks pare back gains

In Europe, shares retreated from a three-month high as investors moved to lock in some profits following last week’s rally. The pan-European STOXX 600 shed as much as 0.8 per cent, with personal and household goods, healthcare and retail sectors leading the decline.

Germany’s DAX slipped one per cent after data showed that German industrial production recorded its steepest plunge on record in April, as the coronavirus pandemic forced companies in Europe’s largest economy to dramatically scale back production.

France’s CAC 40 fell as much as 0.79 per cent in morning trading.

The pull back came after the NASDAQ posted a new intraday record high on Friday, following strong US jobs figures that helped lift hopes of a quicker global economic recovery following weeks of lockdowns aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian shares mostly rose on Monday, boosted by the surprisingly positive US jobs data. The Shanghai Composite closed 0.24 per cent up, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped into the red, ending the session 0.03 per cent down.

“In the space of four weeks we’ve seen history made as the US economy posted a record number of job losses in one month, only to be followed by a record number of jobs gains in the following month,” said CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson.

‘Despite all of the enthusiasm over last month’s jobs report it doesn’t change the fact that US unemployment is still well above post financial crisis levels, and is likely to remain so for quite some time,” he added.