Fry’s Metier can battle his way to Kelso victory

Metier is a former Grade One winner

THERE are now less than two weeks to go until this year’s Cheltenham Festival with most of the stars of the National Hunt game being nurtured at home for their biggest of tests.

However, with a few valuable pots floating around this weekend, plenty have been tempted out to try and snare a prize ahead of a potential quick reappearance at Prestbury Park.

We’ve got a former Champion Hurdler in Buveur D’Air heading the weights for the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (3.15pm) at Kelso with the likes of Metier, Saint D’oroux, Cormier and Faivoir all holding handicap entries at Cheltenham.

Buveur D’Air hasn’t been seen since finishing fourth at Aintree last season and that looks likely to be his target again 12 months on.

The 11-year-old has been restricted to just the three runs since May 2019 but would be a danger to all if showing anything like his old Grade One-winning class.

This would require a monster effort with such a burden to carry and I prefer the chances of Harry Fry’s METIER at 7/2 with Fitzdares.

He was sent off just 11/2 for last season’s Supreme Novices Hurdle on the back of his Grade One Tolworth Hurdle victory, but just didn’t fire that day.

He left a below par reappearance at Sandown in December behind him when fourth to Tritonic in a valuable handicap hurdle at Ascot a few weeks later and built on that further when winning at Lingfield in January.

He’s seven pounds higher than that this weekend, but a mark in the 140s may still underestimate his ability and any further rain certainly won’t inconvenience him.

Irish raiders Autumn Evening and Saint D’oroux both arrive here in good form and will give my selection most to think about.

Only the seven runners have stood their ground for the bet365 Premier Chase (2.40pm) with Kim Bailey’s Espoir De Romay likely to take some beating.

He was in the process of running a huge race when crashing out at the second last in the Grade One Mildmay Novices’ over this sort of trip last season.

On ratings he has been given a huge chance as the conditions of the race mean he gets weight from horses rated nearly 10 pounds his inferior.

I guess the chief concern surrounds his absence since an unsatisfactory reappearance at Carlisle in October, but the market should give a clear indication of his match fitness.

There’s a small temptation to take him on with old course specialist Big River, who will see out every yard of the trip, but the race is probably best watched.

Instead, I’d rather take a chance on AURORA THUNDER each-way at 10/1 with Fitzdares in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle (2.05pm).

She ran really well off this mark over course and distance last time when chasing home Saint D’oroux having been badly hampered two from home.

The slightly tougher conditions may just play to her strengths and she’ll be staying on when others have cried enough.

Topweight Wilde About Oscar has cheekpieces on for the first time on his second start after a wind operation and looks sure to go close off his current mark.

The handicapper has dropped him from a mark of 150 four starts back and this represents much calmer waters.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Aurora Thunder e/w 2.05pm Kelso

Metier 3.15pm Kelso