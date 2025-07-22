French raider Calandagan to be crowned in the King George

Calandagan was a six-length winner at Royal Ascot last year.

ASCOT is the main port of call this Saturday for a high-class card featuring the premier middle-distance race of mid-summer, the Group One King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (4.10pm).

Last year, the spoils were claimed by France’s Goliath, who ran out an impressive winner under Christophe Soumillon for trainer Francis-Henri Graffard.

I fancy that the prize could be travelling back across the Channel again, and once more to the Graffard yard, courtesy of CALANDAGAN.

Memories of his demolition of his rivals in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot little over a year ago are still relatively fresh, and he very nearly took his record at the track to two-from-two when going down by only half-a-length to Anmaat in the Champions Stakes last October.

While he was beaten by his reopposing rival, Jan Brueghel, in the Coronation Cup this season, that horse was given the perfect ride, and Calandagan looked very uneasy on Epsom’s unique camber.

Since then, Calandagan was an impressive winner of the Grand Prix de Saint Cloud, and I think he can reverse the form from Epsom back at a track he clearly loves, with 15/8 a more than fair price.

The big betting heat of the day is the International Handicap (3.00pm), where we look to be sitting pretty with last week’s 40/1 ante-post selection NORTHERN EXPRESS.

Ante-post betting is all about taking a big price and watching your horse go off considerably shorter, so with Michael Dods’ charge now a best priced 14/1, we’re looking good.

I’d like to add another selection in this big field though, with the Ian Williams-trained AALTO.

Newmarket’s Bunbury Cup, run two weeks ago, looks the key form line here, and Aalto ran a big race to finish second there behind our winning selection More Thunder.

Having triumphed in the race last year, he only went down by a nose this time and is now officially five pounds well-in on ratings here off just 91.

He also has form in this contest, finishing just over two lengths behind Northern Express 12 months ago, despite meeting plenty of trouble in running.

It’s interesting that he returns here off a one-pound higher mark, and with William Buick booked, I’m keen to take the 6/1 on offer.

In the following handicap (3.35pm) over Ascot’s straight mile, TEROOMM could be a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper.

Roger Varian’s three-year-old racked up a hat-trick of wins earlier in the season in the style of a pattern performer and was sent off at 9/1 for the Britannia at Royal Ascot.

Nothing went right for him there, as he was caught with no room when trying to make progress up the stands rail.

He’s better than his finishing position suggests and could offer good each-way value at 8/1.

I’ve one final dart to throw on Ascot’s card with MIDNIGHT TANGO in the Princess Margaret Stakes (1.40pm).

This filly has improved with each of her three runs to date.

She settled much better last time out at Newmarket, and powered past recent Newbury Super Sprint winner Anthelia under hands and heels riding when finishing a close third.

Godolphin’s Dance To The Music looks a worthy favourite, but she hasn’t been seen since winning in May and at 14/1 I’d much rather be with Ed Walker’s filly.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Midnight Tango e/w 1.40pm Ascot

Aalto e/w 3.00pm Ascot

Teroomm e/w 3.35pm Ascot

Calandagan 4.10pm Ascot

Already Advised

Northern Express 40/1 3.00pm Ascot