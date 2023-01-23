Frank Lampard: Everton sack manager after 10-game winless run as Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa linked with replacing him

Frank Lampard was sacked after less than a year as Everton manager

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge, with the team mired in the Premier League relegation zone.

The Toffees’ defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday left them second from bottom of the table and without a win since October.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and ex-Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa are among the bookmakers’ early favourites to take over at Goodison Park.

Former Chelsea and Derby County manager Lampard narrowly avoided relegation with Everton last term, after succeeding Rafael Benitez on 31 January.

But he had overseen just three Premier League wins so far this season, leaving the Merseyside club just goal difference ahead of bottom club Southampton.

It comes an amid increasingly toxic atmosphere at Goodison, where the club has alleged chief executive Denise Barret-Baxendale was put in a headlock by a disgruntled supporter.

Everton have 11 days until their next match, at home to leaders Arsenal, in which to appoint a successor.

Before Everton, Lampard spent almost a year out of management following his sacking by Chelsea, the club for whom he became record goalscorer as a player.

He started his coaching career at Derby County, who he almost led into the top flight during his sole season at the helm before returning to Chelsea.