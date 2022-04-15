Premier League strugglers Burnley sack Sean Dyche ahead of relegation run-in

NORWICH, ENGLAND – APRIL 10: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Burnley Football Club (Burnley) have sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche, with only eight Premier League games left this season.

Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the top flight, and has been at the club for nearly a decade.

He signed a new four-year deal with Burnley last September – but the Clarets have decided to act with relegation looming.

The club has struggled this season, with only four wins in 30 games, and find themselves in the bottom three in 18th place.

Currently, they are four points adrift of Everton in 17th place, and lost their most recent match to bottom of the table Norwich City.

Chairman Alan Pace said: “During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.”

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.”

Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 15, 2022 Burnley announced the decision earlier this morning

The Englishman enjoyed two separate promotions with Burnley during his time at the club, and brought European football back to Turf Moor for the first time since the Sixties with a seventh placed finish in 2017/18.

However, with the club struggling, the board has decided to step in ahead of the crucial run-in.

Burnley has confirmed the replacement process has begun and an announcement will be made in due course.

Under-23s coach Mike Jackson has been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game away to West Ham United.

There will be no press conference ahead of the game at the London Stadium.