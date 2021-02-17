Six Nations favourites France’s Covid-19 crisis has deepened after a third member of the coaching staff tested positive.

Assistant coach William Servat’s diagnosis followed that of head coach Fabien Galthie and another unnamed non-playing staff member on Tuesday.

All three have been ordered to self-isolate for seven days, while Les Bleus’ playing squad have been advised to stay at home for the week.

France, who lead the Six Nations table after two rounds, are due to play Scotland next in Paris on Sunday 28 February.

French rugby chiefs said none of the players had tested positive yet. They are due to be tested again on Friday and Sunday.

They added that neither Galthie, Servat nor the other staff member had displayed any symptoms.

Holders England face Wales next, on Saturday 27 February, before a potentially pivotal clash with France at Twickenham on 13 March.

Head coach Eddie Jones has blamed England’s meek sub-par displays on players’ lower “arousal level” without crowds.