Formula E extends stay in London with contract extension

Formula E will remain in the capital until 2026 after extending its deal with the ExCeL in east London.

Formula E will remain in the capital until 2026 after extending its deal with the ExCeL in east London.

The all-electric racing series will return to the exhibition centre next year having stretched its deal by another 12 months to keep the Docklands landmark as host.

It comes amid rumours that the series could up sticks from the capital and shift to Silverstone in Northamptonshire, where the country’s Formula 1 and MotoGP races take place.

The venue, moments from the Elizabeth Line, is unique to the Formula E calendar with its indoor-outdoor track and it will again play host to the season finale of the series, when it hosts a double header on 26 and 27 July.

Damian Norman, director of immersive entertainment and events at ExCeL London, said: “Since our inaugural race in 2021, it’s been incredible for Excel to host such a sporting spectacle and to work with Formula E in creating the only indoor/outdoor circuit.

ExCeL to play host

“It’s also been an honour for Excel and London to stage the championship’s season finale and for British fans to witness a world champion of motorsport crowned on UK soil.

“We’ve also developed a great collaboration with Formula E too, from setting the Guinness World Indoor Land Speed Record to ensuring the event is powered using 100 per cent renewable energy, so we’re delighted to be continuing this into 2026.”

The series remains the only FIA-sanctioned World Championship motorsport in the capital and was held at the Battersea Park Circuit, a temporary street circuit in south west London, before moving to the east of the Big Smoke.

Brit Oliver Rowland won the last race to be held at the ExCeL last year, while Jake Dennis and Alex Lynn have claimed wins around the track. Sam Bird won in Battersea.

Alberto Longo, chief championship officer of Formula E, said: “We’re pleased to extend our relationship with Excel London, which has been a perfect home for Formula E over the last few years.

“Its unique track conditions and event space offers fans and drivers the very best of our sport, bringing the best racing and entertainment together in a truly unique venue at the heart of the capital, while all delivered sustainably.”