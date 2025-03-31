England captain Harry Kane backs premium ticketing firm

England captain Harry Kane has become a shareholder in Seat Unique, a UK-based premium ticketing platform that sells premium access to sports, music and entertainment events.

The Bayer Munich striker has joined a growing list of high-profile athletes backing the firm, including Ben Stokes, Sir Clive Woodward, and John Terry.

Seat Unique, founded in 2019, aims to make VIP and hospitality experiences more accessible to the general public, which is an area traditionally dominated by corporate clients.

It has secured deals with major venues, such as Co-op Live, London Stadium, and Formula E, as demand for premium event access continues to rise.

Kane, who previously discussed the value of live experiences, said: “As an athlete, I know how much it means to fans to have incredible experiences.”

His role is expected to be more than financial – his global profile and influence in football is set to help Seat Unique expand into top tier football events, including major international tournaments.

The investment comes as the ticketing and hospitality market increasingly shifts into a highly lucrative space.

The global sports industry is projected to surpass £61bn by 2031, while Goldman Sachs expects the global music market to reach £126bn by 2030.

Companies like Seat Unique are positioning themselves to take advantage of this shift, offering fans access to premium experiences that were once the preserve of corporate clients and VIPs.

This addresses a wider issue in ticketing, where high-demand events see prices soar due to dynamic pricing models and resale platforms.

Meanwhile, the UK government has been under pressure to regulate ticketing platforms, after Oasis fans were misled by Ticketmaster last year.