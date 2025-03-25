Don’t look back in anger: Oasis fans misled by Ticketmaster, says CMA

The UK’s competition regulator has accused Ticketmaster of misleading Oasis fans during the brand’s highly anticipated ticket sale, suggesting that some may have overpaid for seats that offered no real advantage.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has demanded changes to how Ticketmaster labels tickets and displays pricing information, following widespread complaints from fans who felt shortchanged.

What went wrong?

The watchdog’s probe, launched after an influx of fan grievances, found that Ticketmaster’s pricing and labelling practices may have breached customer protection laws.

The ticket company advertised ‘platinum tickets’ sold at nearly three times the price of equivalent standard seats. However, they were found to offer no additional benefits whatsoever.

The CMA also pointed to a lack of transparency on standing tickets. Ticketmaster failed to inform fans that cheaper standing tickets were sold, before releasing expensive new ones.

As a result, thousands of people queued for the tickets without clearly knowing the rate they would have to pay up until the very last step, leading to split-second decisions on inflated tickets.

Ticketmaster adjustments

The ticket seller has already made some adjustments since Oasis tickets went live.

However, the CMA has revealed that these did not go far enough, and is now consulting with Ticketmaster on further mandatory tweaks.

This could include better and clearer upfront pricing, ticket labelling and improved transparency about ticket availability.

Hayley Fletcher, interim senior director of consumer protection at the CMA, said that “fans reported problems when buying Oasis tickets from Ticketmaster, and we decided those concerns warranted investigation.”

“We now expect Ticketmaster to work with us to address these concerns, so, in future, fans can make well-informed decisions.”

What happens next?

A spokesperson from Ticketmaster said: “At Ticketmaster, we strive to provide the best ticketing platform through a simple, transparent and consumer-friendly experience.”

The outcome of this case could set a new precedent for the industry, which has had a long running battle over ticket pricing and transparency.

Historically, fans have accused major platforms like Ticketmaster of confusing pricing models and opaque resale markets.

The UK government has previously investigated the secondary ticketing market, cracking down on resale platforms like Viagogo. Yet, Ticketmaster has often escaped major regulatory intervention.