Formula 1: McLaren launch challenger for 2023 F1 season, the MCL60

McLaren have unveiled their MCL60 F1 car which will challenge in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The team – who will be represented by Briton Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri – showed off their 2023 car at an event at their technology centre in Woking.

Influencers and fans were present for the launch, which showed off a livery with more black than last year.

