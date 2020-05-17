Former LSE boss Rolet joins Shore Capital as non-exec chairman

The former boss of the London Stock Exchange Xavier Rolet has joined brokerage firm Shore Capital as the chairman of its capital markets business.

In his decade at the head of London’s bourse, Rolet transformed the LSE into one of the world’s largest indices by market capitalization.

When he joined, its valuation stood at £800m, a figure that had grown to £14bn by his departure in 2017.

Rolet is expected to help grow Shore Capital after the investment group delisted from the London stock market last November due to the cost.

A winemaker in his spare time, Rolet has also held chief executiveships at at hedge fund CQS and Lehman Brothers in Paris, as well as roles at Goldman Sachs and CS First Boston.

He is also the non-executive chairman of Phosagro and a director of Saudi Arabia’s premier stock exchange Tadawul.

Shore Capital founder Howard Shore said: “As Shore Capital continues to grow, we are delighted Xavier is joining us to chair our Capital Markets business.

“Xavier has an impeccable business track record, and his insights and guidance will be invaluable as we look to best position ourselves following the market disruption associated with Covid-19.

Rolet said: “I have long admired Shore Capital for the professional and personalised service it offers its clients.

“The fact that the Group’s management own a significant proportion of the business, ensures a strong commitment to their clients’ success.”