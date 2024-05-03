Former Lord Mayor William Russell elected chair of Barbican Centre Board

Russell, who served as Lord Mayor between 2019 and 2021, is set to replace Tom Sleigh after he has served his full four-year term as chair.

Former Lord Mayor of the City of London William Russell has been elected chair of the City of London Corporation’s Barbican Centre Board.

Russell, who served as Lord Mayor between 2019 and 2021, is set to replace Tom Sleigh after he has served his full four-year term as chair. Russell has been a member of the board since 2019 and was previously deputy chair.

The board oversees the Barbican Centre, a grade two-listed performing arts and conference centre built in the Barbican Estate in the 1970s. The not-for-profit centre draws in nearly two million visitors per year.

The City Corporation, which founded, owns and mainly funds the Barbican Centre has called for more funding for its “renewal programme”, on top of £25m already committed over 2023/4 and 2024/25.

The group claimed in February that the world-famous brutalist estate needed more than £450m for “essential works”.

It argued the Barbican is a major contributor to the City and the UK’s economic, social, and cultural life, with £40m added per year to London’s economy and supporting more than 800 jobs.

Russell’s previous charitable interests include previously serving as chair of the development board of the Royal Court Theatre and a board member of the City Corporation’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He still sits on the council of the Royal Theatrical Support Trust.

He said on Friday: “This is an exciting time to help shape the future of a compelling, and extraordinary organisation, building on decades of excellence and achievement.

“The Barbican is a creative powerhouse and world-renowned arts and learning organisation, showcasing the most exciting performers and artists from around the globe.

“It is one of the nation’s most-admired post-war buildings and a cornerstone of our Destination City programme, enhancing the Square Mile’s first-class arts and culture offer, and elevating our attractiveness as an international visitor destination.”