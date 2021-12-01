Former British No1 tennis star Johanna Konta retires at 30

Johanna Konta made semi-finals at three tennis Grand Slams. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

British tennis player Johanna Konta has retired at the age of 30.

The former British No1 reached the semi-finals of three Grand Slams, including Wimbledon, between 2016 and 2019.

In a statement on her social media, Konta said: “My playing career has come to an end, and i am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be.”

The Women’s FA Cup final marks dark of past and possibilities of future The Women’s FA Cup final marks dark of past and possibilities of future

Speaking to WTA Insider, Konta said: “I wanted to sit with my feelings and emotions and give myself time in coming to the decision.

“That process has also given me some peace with it because by no means does my returning mean that I don’t like the sport anymore or that I can’t see myself play anymore.”

The 30-year-old has won in Nottingham and has earned in excess of $10m (£7.5m) in prize money across her career.

“For me, it’s just about putting my emotional, metal, physical well-being in the position to put that energy and work in to be able to do that,” she continued.

“It’s that link of being able to convince yourself to be in pain. I just ran out of steam for it.

“So when you get to that point, you can’t put your best self on display because you haven’t put in the work for it and you just don’t have the energy t put in the work for it.”