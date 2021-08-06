Former Bain consultant hired by Pope to evaluate a Vatican administrative office

Pope Francis has reportedly brought on a former Bain & Company consultant to help execute a new reform package in the Vatican.

Pier Francesco Pinelli, now a partner at an Italian consulting firm, spent seven years as a senior manager at the big three firm’s Italian wing.

Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich was asked by the Pope to lead a team to evaluate the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, according to reports.

A dicastery is a department of the Roman Curia, which is the administrative institution of the central body which the Catholic Church conducts its affairs through.

The team running the evaluation will be made up of internal appointments from the Church as well as a business expert from the world of consulting.

Pier Francesco Pinelli

Pinelli joined Bain & Company in 1996 and worked mainly in energy, utilities and manufacturing practices.

The seasoned consultant became CEO of the ERG Power & Gas group in Rome in 2003, before he was appointed as government commissioner within the Ministry of Heritage and Cultural Activities and Tourism.

Since 2015 Pinelli has worked as a consultant at an Italian consulting company Netplan, specializing in the development of digital projects.

He has previously been involved in the original structuring of a dicastery, according to reports.

Pope Francis announced the founding of new dicasteries, one of which Pinelli will work on, as part of his proposed reforms of the Church.

The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development will take responsibility for “issues regarding migrants, those in need, the sick, the excluded and marginalised, the imprisoned and the unemployed, as well as victims of armed conflict, natural disasters, and all forms of slavery and torture.”