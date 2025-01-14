For your next career opportunity, look beyond the boardroom

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 27: (EDITOR’S NOTE – A POLARISING FILTER WAS USED IN THE CREATION OF THIS IMAGE) A view of Salford Quays in Greater Manchester, England showoing the Lowry Centre on March 27, 2008, The regeneration of Greater Manchester has seen the rejuvenation of it’s industrial past mixing in with modern architecture. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

After a successful career in business, Sir Rod Aldridge stepped onto the board of the North’s leading arts institution The Lowry. Here explains why the best career moves are sometimes the most unexpected

When I was approached about the role of chair at The Lowry, the North West’s leading arts institution, I’ll admit it felt an unlikely fit. After all, my career had been defined by working in business through building and leading the Capita Group – a far cry from the world of theatre, dance and visual arts. But sometimes, it’s the unexpected opportunities that prove most rewarding. Nearly two decades on, I can say that the experience has reshaped my understanding of leadership, community, and the role that business leaders can play in our society.

One moment early in my tenure particularly stands out. I was introduced to a group of young people on Lowry’s Arts for Social Change programme which connects with young people experiencing difficulties in their lives. Their creativity – often invisible to wider society – was brought to life on stage as part of workshops that gave them a voice.

Watching them perform and connect with each other, I saw the power of giving people a platform to express their creativity. Access to our learning and engagement work is critical for young people in Salford, most notably for the safe spaces we create for them to share their stories and experiences. This crystallised for me the unique role that cultural institutions can play in social change.

The classroom of culture

Stepping onto The Lowry’s Board with the track record of a seasoned corporate leader, I soon understood that past successes in the business world didn’t guarantee acceptance in a different arena. Some challenges were similar, such as working out how to operate most efficiently – the Lowry only receives six per cent of its annual funding from the state and we had to work hard to find the other 94 per cent. Other challenges were very different. Corporate life teaches you to measure performance in margins and metrics. At The Lowry, success often meant more intangible but no less vital outcomes: such as trust, engagement and empathy.

It was The Lowry’s service to the community of Salford that most profoundly altered my perspective of the power of the arts. During my time as Chair, the Lowry has been a catalyst for the development of Media City, which in 2006 was our carpark. This is now the home of some of the most exciting, creative, tech and media businesses creating enormous social and economic benefits to the surrounding areas.

Another example of this social impact was the programme we ran with Salford’s Young Carers service. We told the stories of young carers through a stage production that portrayed their experiences. This production went on a national tour including going right to the heart of Westminster with a grand finale at the House of Lords that sparked a national conversation and marked the start of a change in the narrative around young carers. This was leadership in its most collaborative form – elevating others and creating a platform for personal growth.

Bringing the best from both worlds

The past 18 years have been challenging for the British economy. The 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent long-lasting austerity measures meant every sector felt the pinch. Of course, the Covid pandemic had an enormous effect, never experienced before, causing the Lowry to close its doors for the very first time. However, even during that time, the Lowry demonstrated its enterprising spirit taking the opportunity to work with the HM Judiciary to transform our Quays Theatre into a Nightingale Court, playing a role in addressing the backlog of court cases during this period.

Cultural institutions are no strangers to financial constraint. The arts face constant pressure from shrinking budgets and increasing operational costs. However, operating in this challenging financial environment presents an opportunity for innovation.

One of the most powerful illustrations of this approach at the Lowry came from turning our box office operations from being a cost to the organisation to a revenue generator. By applying commercial principles, common practice to my time at Capita, we transformed a financial liability into a sustainable asset providing ticketing services to many other organisations, including several West End Theatres. This wasn’t about importing corporate orthodoxy wholesale. It was about thoughtful adaptation. Business leaders considering a move into the cultural sector should understand this distinction: you’re not there to ‘fix’ things but to co-create solutions with those who understand the unique challenges of the sector.

Building bridges

If I’ve learned anything from my time at the Lowry, it’s that leadership beyond the boardroom requires you to recalibrate what success looks like. In corporate life, success is often framed in terms of growth, profit, and market share. In the arts, it’s about unlocking creativity in unlikely places and creating a space for people to thrive.

This journey goes beyond a professional transition. It is more like a metamorphosis. I found intellectual renewal in environments that prioritised creativity over conformity. My empathy expanded as I engaged with narratives far removed from the boardroom: stories of young people, displaced communities and aspiring artists. This shift didn’t diminish my understanding of corporate leadership. It enriched it. Empathy, I’ve come to believe, is a strategic asset.

Looking beyond your horizons

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM- AUGUST 16: People view works by artist L.S. Lowry at Manchester Art Gallery on August 16, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

For those at an inflection point in their careers, it’s tempting to seek out more of the same. Another corporate board seat, another role that fits neatly within the confines of a CV. My advice: resist that instinct. Seek out opportunities that lie beyond the known. Not every transformative experience comes with a traditional title.

The arts don’t need corporate saviors. They need committed partners: people willing to listen, learn, and lead with the unique skills they bring. If you’re willing to step outside the familiar, you’ll find that cultural institutions offer an education like no other. They’ll test you, change you, and ultimately, remind you that leadership isn’t just about personal success. It’s about collective potential.

Sir Rod Aldridge is the Founder and Former Chairman of Capita Group and the outgoing chair of The Lowry